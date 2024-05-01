Improvements needed along Spring Mountain Road as Chinatown sees increased growth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Recent visitors to Chinatown know how hectic it can be, from finding parking to heavy traffic and speeding cars.

Visitors are raising concerns about safety and accessibility, but a plan to improve road safety is now in place.

Channel 13's Abel Garcia sat down with one business owner who shared what they would like to see done to keep visitors safe.

Helen Kim, who's been managing Paris Baguette in Chinatown for nearly eight years, said business is booming, but she's got some worries as the area keeps growing.

"Safety, safety number one," she said.

Kim said traffic has gotten worse, finding a parking spot is nearly impossible in some areas, and for pedestrians, she said they are risking their lives just to cross Spring Mountain Road.

"How often would you say that you are seeing traffic-related incidents?" Garcia asked.

"A lot. I would see three or four times a week," Kim said.

It's not just business owners, but regular visitors who also have their fair share of concerns.

"I'm out here pretty much as often as I can be. All the best restaurants are out here," said Sean Goebel.

Goebel said that looking both ways before crossing Spring Mountain is a must.

"I definitely think lights and crosswalks will be a big improvement just because with the traffic, once it gets built up, everyone is flying every which way," he said.

Clark County recently targeted $200,000 toward a redevelopment plan for the Spring Mountain corridor, bringing hope for positive change.

Chinatown stretches for more than three miles along Spring Mountain Road near the Strip.

We reached out to Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones. He said the new project will include widening of sidewalks, pedestrian crosswalks, improved lighting and more parking.

Catherine Francisco, president of the Asian American & Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce of Southern Nevada, said Chinatown is a cultural melting pot where you will find Asian-inspired food, architecture and a mix of hundreds of businesses.

"I'd like there to be more walkability so that everything is more connected and you truly feel the culture," she said.

Commissioner Jones said the project will also include more Chinatown signage, making the location more obvious for tourists.

Kim said all of the changes to Chinatown are critical as the popular area continues to grow.

"Everywhere you go, new businesses are coming in," Kim said.

On Friday, a kick off event will take place for the Spring Mountain redevelopment project at Chinatown Plaza at 10 a.m.