'I'm actually going to have Elvis do it' Wedding pop-up at Las Vegas airport welcomes NYE visitors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Visitors are streaming into Harry Reid International Airport are expressing their eager anticipation to celebrate New Year's Eve in Las Vegas, a destination they've been looking forward to for months.

Janet Dougherty, traveling from the UK, shares her excitement. "We're here purely for New Year's to see the fireworks on the Strip because it's been on my bucket list."

From various corners of the globe, visitors are coming to the valley to partake in the festivities of both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Chiz Ononiwu, reflecting on the upcoming celebration, remarks, "a lot of excitement, a lot of people, a lot of lights. Just excited to experience it here."

According to Metro authorities, this year's celebration is anticipated to be the largest yet, with a projected 400,000 people expected to fill the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.

However, before the official celebrations commence, several couples have taken a head start on their New Year's wedding arrangements at Harry Reid. "It's a little different than what I thought we would do. I'm excited. I'm actually going to have Elvis do it," Shellie and Jacob, visiting from North Carolina, share.

The couple wasted no time, hopping off the plane, grabbing their luggage, and promptly obtaining their marriage certificate at the Marriage License Bureau's special pop-up inside Harry Reid. "I kinda sprung it on him and just thought it would be fun to do it. We're always spontaneous, so we just travel and jump and do something,” Shelly said.

The Marriage License Bureau pop-up will remain open until December 31.

As the Las Vegas Valley gears up to ring in the New Year, Janet Dougherty expresses her hopes. "I hope it's going to be everything that I think it's going to be. Overall, I think it will be a great party and just really impressive."

