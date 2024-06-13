Illness possibly associated with certain microdosing candies reported in Nevada

NEVADA (KTNV) — Officials are warning that a mushroom candy may be causing severe illness in several states, including Nevada.

The Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with America's Poison Control and state and local partners are investigating Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones and gummies, marketed as having a proprietary blend of mushroom.

CDC and FDA have received reports of severe acute illnesses and other adverse effects following consumption of Diamond Shruumz products reported to multiple poison control centers across the United States. Adverse effects reported include central nervous system depression with sedation, seizures, muscle rigidity, tremor, abnormal heart rate, abnormal blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, skin flushing, sweating, diaphoresis, and metabolic acidosis.

A total of12 illnesses have been reported from eight states, including Arizona and Nevada in the southwest. Of the 12 illnesses reported, 10 have been hospitalized.

Diamond Shruumz markets itself as the leading form of microdosing, the regular ingestion of very small quantities of psychedelic substances. Proponents claim this can lead to improved focus and energy as well as feelings of euphoria.

Public health officials say people should avoid Diamond Shruumz chocolate bars, cones or gummies until the investigation has concluded.