Illegal 4th of July Fireworks Still Causing Concerns

LAS VEGAS, NV — If these animals could talk, they’d tell you July 4th tomfoolery of setting off illegal fireworks is no joke.

Sharon Linsenbardt the owner of Barns Buddy Rescue, is heated after she says neighbors from all sides were setting off fireworks. Scaring her animals and killing one of her goats.

She says, one her goats literally died of fear.

As livid as she is over the death of her goat, she’s more mad about the illegal fire work use that could have set her whole property and animals on fire!

Extreme dry conditions and this weekends red flag warning are a cocktail for disaster.

Senior Deputy Fire Chief Robert Nolan with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says with 53 citations given out by metro this year, that is the highest number of citations to ever be written to date for the holiday weekend.

Not to mention, we’re in a drought. Nolan reminds the water used by fire fighters to put out fires in situations that could be avoided is the same water that gets depleted out of an already slim water supply.

“Safe and Sane” fireworks, are not a brand. They are the only fireworks allowed in Clark County. Nolan says ‘Sage and Sane’ don’t shoot up, don’t spark, and don’t spin. They are all preapproved by the fire department as what is safe in these dry conditions.

Back at Barns Buddy Rescue, the week ahead will prove no less stressful Linsenbardt says as she will be watching her animals for colic. Which she says in large farm animals could be deadly.