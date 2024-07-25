iGaming company Playgon slapped with cease and desist from Nevada Gaming Control Board

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An online gaming company advertising an "authentic casino experience, live from Las Vegas" is under threat of criminal or civil action by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Playgon Interactive, Inc. and its affiliate, Bitrate Productions, were ordered on July 18 to cease production of live dealer content from a studio located in Las Vegas, according to a news release from the Gaming Control Board.

Bitrate is accused of using live dealers to deal casino games without proper licensing from the state's gaming regulator.

The company's lawyers are also said to have falsely claimed that Bitrate's gaming activity would not require licensing through the Nevada Gaming Commission because "the content would be used for entertainment purposes only."

"At some point, however, Bitrate's activities went beyond social gaming," the Gaming Control Board alleges.

Playgon's website advertises a VegasLounge with live dealer games including Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat. The site proclaims VegasLounge the "FIRST and ONLY Live Dealer Casino, streaming live from the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas!"

Gaming regulators in the Silver State are threatening legal action if Bitrate does not cease all unlicensed gaming activity by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 26.

"The NGCB will take all necessary action to enforce Nevada's gaming laws and regulations," board chairman Kirk Hendrick stated in the prepared release.