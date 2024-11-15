If you're in the market for solar power— a Nevada association is here to help

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're in the market for solar power, help is out there so you don't end up in a bad deal.

The new Nevada Solar Association (NSA) is up and running. The NSA is meant to be a resource for consumers seeking honest and ethical solar companies in the Silver State.

Channel 13's Tricia Kean spoke with the CEO of Sol-Up, Steve Hamile, who is the new chairman of the NSA.

He said for solar companies to be a part of the NSA, they must operate in an ethical manner.

"We'd like to become— call it the good housekeeping seal of solar. You know that if somebody is a member of the Nevada Solar Association, they abide by a code of ethics, they sign an ethical pledge, they're abiding by all the rules and regulations and they have a brick and mortar," Hamile said.

But then, do your homework even further. Unfortunately, it's complicated. The Nevada State Contractors Board handles construction defects. And the Attorney General's office handles complaints for deceptive trade practices, so we've decided as an organization, it will be the middleman. If there is an issue of the consumer has an issue or complaint, bring it to us.



In September, we spoke to the Bureau of Land Management who said they are revamping its policy for industrial solar development on public land in the West: