Ideas start flowing for Chinatown redevelopment plan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas' Chinatown attracts visitors for a number of reasons.

Those who come often, like Randy Go, know what could help the area.

"There is so much food down here. The food here is so much better, in my opinion," Go told me. "I have seen how much it has blown up. I [would] put more trees, more greenery."

On Friday, people were sticking some ideas to this board at Chinatown Plaza.

Clark County is taking these ideas, and yours, seriously.

"The whole point of redevelopment is to take the money from those big hotels, the tax money, and spread it down here," Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said.

Friday was the start of the Inspiring Spring Mountain Redevelopment Project. It's an investment to improve Chinatown along Spring Mountain, from Valley View to Jones.

Millions of dollars are available so far. But with the redevelopment designation in place, millions more will be coming in for a number of improvement projects.

Parking, jaywalking, and pedestrian safety are obvious issues here.

"It is just an issue," Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones said. "We want to address those traffic concerns that we all have and also, making this more of a walkable space."

Joe Muscalgione owns a business and helps run Chinatown Vegas. Their Instagram helps get the world out. Some want Chinatown to be more recognizable.

"More signage, wider sidewalks," Muscalgione said. "Just make it a little bit more accessible. Pedestrian bridges would be beautiful."

Now, the county will start taking these ideas and the ones submitted online. Projects will be considered and start next year.

"I do like shade," Chinatown regular Melease Cortez told me. "I thought that was funny."

She welcomes the project and the ideas she is seeing posted so far, she hopes some of them stick.

"Studio space, theater space, something we can, like, we'll all be indoors for just an area we can all come together."

You can share your thoughts and learn more information here.