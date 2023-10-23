Watch Now
Idaho women stranded near Mesquite rescued by Mohave County search and rescue team

Posted at 2:29 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 17:29:14-04

MESQUITE (KTNV) — Two Idaho women are safe after being stranded in the desert outside of Mesquite.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, they received a call for help on Saturday at 6 p.m. from the women who were stuck in soft sand while riding in their UTV.

They were about five miles outside of Mesquite, near the Three Corners Area.

Deputies said they had no food, water, or recovery gear with them and were getting cold.

That's when search and rescue teams were activated and then found the women.

Officials used shovels to dig the vehicle out and put the vehicle in four-wheel drive in order to get them out safely.

Search and rescue officials want to remind the public that when heading to remote and rugged wilderness areas, travel in groups with multiple vehicles, bring plenty of supplies like food and water, and have the necessary tools like spare tires, shovels, etc., in case of emergencies.

