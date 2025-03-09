Ice skate for free all year long at America First Center in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — If you're looking for a fun, free activity to get involved with this year, Henderson is offering free ice skating events all year long at America First Center, home of the Silver Knights.
The city said skaters of any age and experience are welcome. Skaters can bring their own ice skates, but the city said rentals are available on select dates.
In order to join, you must register in advance. The city said spaces open up about three weeks before each event, so sign up as soon as you can.
These are the upcoming free dates and times:
- Friday, March 7 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 19 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 27 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Monday, April 28 from noon – 2 p.m.
- Thursday, May 29 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Friday, June 6 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Saturday, June 21 from 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 1 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Saturday, July 12 from noon – 2 p.m. (in celebration of Park and Recreation Month)
- Sunday, Aug. 3 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 5 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 18 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. (in celebration of WinterFest)
You can register online at HendersonHappenings.com.
