'I just want a crosswalk': A Henderson mom's 7-year battle to make her street safer

HENDERSON (KTNV) — People living near one busy intersection in Henderson say they have tried for seven years to get a crosswalk installed.

I met a mother who says she and her family frequently risk their lives just to get to the park across the street, and they want answers.

Jennifer McKeehan tells me she loves living right across the street from Green Valley Park, but "there is just not a safe way to get there at all."

"My kids have ridden bikes across the street to go to the park and they've almost been hit," she said, adding that she frequently sees moms with strollers and multiple kids dodging cars to get across the street, too.

She tells me they're left with two options: either walk all the way down to Warm Springs Road to cross the street, or take the risk — like many do — and run across.

Back in 2018, McKeehan says she first emailed the City of Henderson, petitioning for a crosswalk. It was approved, but seven years later, there's still no crosswalk.

"We got approved for a crosswalk, but there is nothing in the last eight years."

Just last month, she says she reached out again — this time to the city's traffic engineer. She was told construction is set to begin in early 2025.

Chris Darden, who lives on the corner of Pecos and Milcroft, saw me in the neighborhood and came out to share her concerns.

"The traffic has become unbearable," she said. "It just seems like they don't care. They are just speeding; they don't let you go. There is no stop sign or blinkers that let kids cross."

But that's not all. Darden also showed me where a car even hit her property.

"This whole wall was knocked down, and the fence went down when the wall went down," she said.

The residents I talked with all say something needs to be done before something tragic happens.

"I just want a crosswalk. If you can't do it, give me the paint and I'll do it," McKeehan said.

In response to my questions, here's what the City of Henderson had to say:

Q: What has been the cause of the delay?

A: "The City of Henderson will be installing a crosswalk with a rectangular rapid flashing beacon (RRFB) at Pecos Road and [Millcroft] Drive. It is scheduled to begin construction early next year. The cause of delay was funding, which is now available for the installation."

Q: How does the City determine which intersections get crosswalks?

A: "Crosswalk locations are determined by pedestrian demand. At this location, the nearby park and trail create pedestrian demand."

Q: Overall, what is the City doing to protect pedestrian and cyclist safety?

A: "The City of Henderson protects pedestrians and bicyclists with projects like this one. We look for these opportunities wherever possible, and in many cases, rely on citizen contact to bring awareness of a potential issue."