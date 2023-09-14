‘I can't live like this’: Resident at Las Vegas apartment complex complains of roach infestation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A resident at the Solaire apartment complex near Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue says cockroaches have taken over his unit and have made it unlivable.

Robert Taylor moved into his apartment in February. At the time, he says there were no issues but claims things took a turn in August after monsoon storms caused flooding on the property.

“They are everywhere. I can’t go anywhere in my apartment without seeing a cockroach,” Taylor said. “I fell asleep on my sofa watching tv and at 4 o'clock in the morning, I woke up to roaches biting me,” he continued.

While interviewing Taylor, Channel 13 crews saw firsthand what he’s been experiencing. A cockroach climbed up the wall in the kitchen.

“I don’t know when it’s going to end. I'm doing everything humanly possible to kill them,” Taylor said.

Because of the infestation, Taylor says he’s had to throw away food and some personal items. He says he fumigated his apartment once and then property managers sent a team over too, but the problem hasn’t improved.

“I am not going to live like this. I refuse to live like this,” Taylor said.

Channel 13 reached out to the property management company and received the following statement on Wednesday afternoon:

“The Solaire Apartments are committed to providing clean, safe, and affordable environments to its residents. It has provided free pest control from a licensed provider to all of its residents. With regard to this particular resident, - management inspected the unit on multiple occasions. When a pest presence was observed, the resident in question received two complete cleanouts as well as a pest control treatment. A second treatment is scheduled but must be delayed from the first treatment to ensure full efficacy. A full inspection of the entire building was also performed, and it also received a full pest control treatment with a second treatment forthcoming. We anticipate introducing additional solutions shortly. As always, the security, health, and comfort of our residents are our first priority.”

Tenants dealing with similar issues can contact the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.