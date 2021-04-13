I can't file!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Department of Unemployment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) took to social media on Saturday explaining that the website would be down due to maintenance.

The site should’ve been accessible by Saturday evening. However, people are still experiencing error messages and missing links when they try to log in.

Natalie Thomas, a Las Vegas resident tells us: "It’s an ongoing issue. It goes on and on and on and you get frustrated. You’re trying to pay your bills. You’re trying to pay your rent. You’re trying to feed yourself."

Thomas hasn’t gotten any sleep because of this. She got on first thing at 1 AM Sunday and again on Monday. She checks back every hour on the hour. This isn’t the first issue Thomas has encountered. A few weeks ago, she had a similar situation with the job search link.

"I’m just so thankful if I can get on there," says Thomas.

DETR sent back a generic response stating staff is currently working to correct these issues.

You can find the statement here

DETR says it will continue to update the public if anything changes and encourages people to keep trying the site. As of this afternoon, people were still having difficulty getting on.

