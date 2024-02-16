I-15 Shutdown Alert: Dropicana 2.0 construction causing traffic disruptions this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect major disruptions on Interstate 15 from Friday, Feb. 16th, at 9 p.m. to Monday, Feb. 19th, at 5 a.m. as construction for Dropicana 2.0 ramps up.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨

Starting tonight, I-15 will be fully closed between Flamingo Rd & Russell Rd. Closure in place through Monday morning at 5am. Visit https://t.co/PgKjHnzqOl for full details. @i15trop pic.twitter.com/PVYWjWnday — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) February 16, 2024

The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid the I-15 between the Spaghetti Bowl and the 215 Interchange, if possible, as construction crews work to demolish the south half of the Tropicana Ave. bridge over I-15.

The shutdown includes a full closure of I-15 in both directions between Russell Rd. and Flamingo Rd., as well as Tropicana Ave. in both directions between New York - New York and Dean Martin Dr. All on and off ramps at I-15 and Tropicana Ave will also be closed.

Additional ramp closures include:



Flamingo Rd. onramp to southbound I-15

Harmon Ave. ramps at I-15

Northbound I-15 access to Arena Dr.

Russell Rd. onramp to northbound I-15

215 ramps to northbound I-15

Las Vegas Blvd. onramp to northbound I-15

"We recognize this as a regional event, so we advise everyone to inform their family and friends to avoid this area during the weekend and use navigation apps like Waze," NDOT Senior Project Manager Ryan Wheeler said.

Stay informed about construction progress with the "I-15 Trop" app, which is available on Apple and Google Play, and visit I15trop.com.