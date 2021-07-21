Watch
UPDATE: Person who refused to exit car in custody, I-15 reopening

KTNV
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 17:39:34-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 2:35 P.M. UPDATE: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the person in the car has been taken into custody and the interstate will reopen shortly.

ORIGINAL STORY
The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 15 are currently closed between Silverado Ranch and Blue Diamond Road because of police activity, according to Regional Transportation Commission.

Traffic is also heavy on Las Vegas Boulevard and Dean Martin between I-215 and St. Rose. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Livestream from nearby traffic camera.

Las Vegas police say the incident involves someone refusing to come out of a vehicle in the northbound lanes just south of the Silverado Ranch overpass.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

