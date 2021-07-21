UPDATE: Person who refused to exit car in custody, I-15 reopening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 2:35 P.M. UPDATE: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the person in the car has been taken into custody and the interstate will reopen shortly.

⚠️BREAKING: The subject is in custody. The freeway will be reopening shortly. Expect heavy delays while we wrap up the scene. This investigation is ongoing. @NHPSouthernComm @nevadadot pic.twitter.com/tYylVVdMcl — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 21, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY

The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 15 are currently closed between Silverado Ranch and Blue Diamond Road because of police activity, according to Regional Transportation Commission.

BREAKING: We are currently working an active barricade involving a person in a vehicle on the NB lanes of I-15 just south of the Silverado Ranch overpass.

This is in conjunction with @NHPSouthernComm

Special tactical units are responding. Both directions of I-15 are shut down. pic.twitter.com/G87HdPF7kk — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 21, 2021

Traffic is also heavy on Las Vegas Boulevard and Dean Martin between I-215 and St. Rose. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Livestream from nearby traffic camera.

Las Vegas police say the incident involves someone refusing to come out of a vehicle in the northbound lanes just south of the Silverado Ranch overpass.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

