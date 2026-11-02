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I-11 reopens in Henderson after police activity forced temporary closure

I-11 shut down
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I-11 shut down
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HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police activity forced the closure of Interstate 11 in the Henderson area for almost two hours on Monday afternoon.

As of 2:40 p.m., the interstate had reopened between Horizon Ridge Parkway and College Drive.

The Henderson Police Department says the closure was related to an ongoing incident involving an individual in crisis on a freeway overpass.

Officers and the Henderson Fire Department worked to bring the woman safely down from the overpass, and she was transported to an area hospital, an HPD spokesperson stated.

All lanes of the freeway have since reopened, officials said.

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