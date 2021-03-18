Menu

HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas hosting 'March Mayhem' watch parties

The HyperX Esports Arena inside the Luxor Hotel and Casino will be hosting a ‘March Mayhem’ watch party for basketball fans this week.
Posted at 11:59 AM, Mar 18, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The HyperX Esports Arena inside the Luxor hotel-casino will be hosting a ‘March Mayhem’ watch party for basketball fans this week.

“We want everyone to get their brackets ready for a fun-filled day of hoops hysteria,” said Jim Braun, director of sponsorship sales for the arena.

The tournament will be displayed on an LED video wall from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are priced at $75 per table which includes five drink tickets. Fans will have several different seating options.

Walk-up reservations are accepted but you can reserve your spot ahead of time here.

