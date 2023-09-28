Huntsman Fire 'fully contained and controlled' after raging for multiple days in Moapa Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Huntsman Fire raging in Overton, Nevada, has been fully contained, according to the latest update from the Moapa Valley Fire District.

The fire ignited on Sept. 22 around 2:42 p.m. and spread across nearly 470 acres of land as of Wednesday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to the district, the fire was successfully contained by the "swift response and coordinated efforts of the Moapa Valley Fire District, Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, US Forest Service, and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department."

Firefighters on the ground will continue to monitor the area over the next few days to ensure that lingering hotspots or potential flare-ups are extinguished.

"We are pleased to report that there were no accidents, injuries, or illnesses related to the firefighting efforts during the containment of the Huntsman Fire today," the update reads. "This accomplishment speaks to the professionalism and safety measures implemented by all those involved in the operation."