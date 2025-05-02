LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of Culinary Union workers, community members and immigration advocates gathered outside the Paris Las Vegas Casino on International Workers' Day to show their solidarity for immigrant workers.

During the rally, several demonstrators held up signs and chanted for change amid heightened fears over immigration enforcement.

VIDEO: Jhovani Carrillo talks to protesters rallying to show solidarity for immigrant workers

Hundreds rally in Las Vegas for May Day, standing with immigrant workers

Throughout the afternoon, several speakers also took the stage, sharing stories and calling for change.

"We are here because we want to support all workers," said Diana Valles, president of the Culinary Union.

"We got to stand up now to send a message," said Espinoza.

Culinary Union member Sebastian Espinoza expressed concern about recent immigration enforcement actions but noted the union has established protections for its diverse membership.

"Because 60% of our union is of immigration, so they are threatening our entire union," said Espinoza.

"For years, we have fought to have protections for members who have permission to be in this country and protections when those papers are not in place so that their job is there for them for when they fix their situation," said Valles.

Demonstrators said they plan to hold another rally next month.

The May Day rally in Las Vegas was one of many similar events held across the country as part of International Workers' Day observations.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

