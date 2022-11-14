Hundreds of Las Vegas-area students take part in Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday, more than 400 students and their families at Nevada Rise Academy took part in "Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day" celebrating Bridges for her courageous story that lives on in students' history books.

At just six years old, Ruby Bridges made history as the first Black student to integrate at a time when schools were segregated.

She soon became a civil rights icon and is still celebrated today for her bravery and courage.

Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day began as an initiative started by a group of students who were part of the AAA school safety patrollers at Martin Elementary in San Francisco.

Today, schools across the Clark County School District recognize Bridges' courage by taking a walk of their own.

We spoke with Lesleigh Valette, the visual and performing arts teacher at Nevada Rise Academy. Valette says today is all about spreading love and not hate.

"A lot of our children are exposed to hate very early on, and we want to make sure that they understand that that's a choice," Valette said. "That's a choice that they're making. We need to love each other; we need to be kinder to each other, and I feel like today symbolizes that message. It doesn't matter what we look like or where our families come from, I want them to know they are one with us."

Nevada Rise Academy said it encourages students to participate because "it is important that the student body signify this major event that has happened in our history and even more important that our community open dialogue about the effects of racism, bullying and the impact student attendance has for a scholar."