Hundreds of people in need get a warm meal on Christmas at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada woke up early Monday to make sure hundreds of people had a warm meal for Christmas.

This is the 58th year the organization provided a free meal to families, men and women during Christmas.

"I appreciate the food and everything they do to help out," said Michael Rodgers. "Food is good. Food has always been good here."

"It's nice of them," said James Cato, who received a warm plate.

The organization said that more than 600 plates full of veggies, salmon, and other Christmas favorites were served on Monday.

It took hundreds of pounds of food to prepare the full meal, including:



650 pounds of freshly cooked salmon

10 gallons of honey glaze

250 pounds of sweet potato casserole

250 pounds of Normandy vegetable blend

81 pounds of cranberry almond tapenade

10 gallons of creamy dill sauce

650 slices of holiday fruit cake

5 gallons of eggnog cream cheese glaze

60 gallons of hot cocoa

Dozens of volunteers also woke up early to help distribute the meals to everyone there.

Cato said he was thankful for the free meal and said if it wasn't for the organization, he wouldn't have a home cooked meal on Monday.

"A lot of people don't have it. You have to be grateful, you know," Cato said.

Leslie Carmine, director of media and community relations for the organization, said many people they serve don't have families.

She adds that the warm feast is just one of the many ways they can provide a sense of belonging to them.

"The people we serve may not have friends or family around them, and this is the time of year where you really feel that love. So we want to be that family for them today," Carmine said.

Carmine said those who came to the Christmas feast were able to leave with more than just a full stomach.

"They can trust us to be here for them so they can find other resources, as well, so they don't have to rely on a free meal," Carmine said.

People we spoke with said they are grateful for the generosity and the Christmas spirit.

"I think the Catholic Charities do a real great job," said Rodgers. "They are always here to help people. Like I said, I've been here many times and got help from them."

The organization is always looking for people to volunteer their time. To learn how you can help, click here.