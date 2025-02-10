Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Hundreds of lifeguard positions are opening up for MGM Resorts' pool season

City Of Las Vegas offers summer jobs
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jules Perry
City Of Las Vegas offers summer jobs
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of lifeguard positions are opening up at MGM Resorts properties on the Strip for the upcoming pool season.

The company said they will be holding a hiring event this week.

When: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: MGM Resorts' Career Center, 980 Kelly Johnson Drive, Las Vegas

The company said their positions typically run from March through early November. You must be at least 16 or older to apply.

On-the-spot interviews and offers from hiring managers are possible at the event, the company said.

Know before you go

MGM Resorts said job seekers must complete two steps before attending the hiring event:

  1. Register for the event at their website here.
  2. Apply to positions beforehand in their registration link.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH