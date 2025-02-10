Hundreds of lifeguard positions are opening up for MGM Resorts' pool season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of lifeguard positions are opening up at MGM Resorts properties on the Strip for the upcoming pool season.
The company said they will be holding a hiring event this week.
When: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: MGM Resorts' Career Center, 980 Kelly Johnson Drive, Las Vegas
The company said their positions typically run from March through early November. You must be at least 16 or older to apply.
On-the-spot interviews and offers from hiring managers are possible at the event, the company said.
Know before you go
MGM Resorts said job seekers must complete two steps before attending the hiring event:
- Register for the event at their website here.
- Apply to positions beforehand in their registration link.
