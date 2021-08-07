Hundreds of law enforcement officers pay respects to fallen NHP Trooper Micah May

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today, law enforcement officers from throughout the valley gathered for a salute to service. When an officer dies in the line of duty, the entire law enforcement community makes sure to pay tribute in person, and today was no different.

Hundreds of fellow officers joined today's procession for Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May, with some travelling across state lines to pay their respects in person.

The procession began promptly at 9:30 Friday morning. With close family and friends watching, Trooper Micah May's body was brought out of Palm Downtown Mortuary, his casket draped in an American flag. The hearse was accompanied by officers and first responders from every agency in Nevada.

A single siren led the long line of law enforcement vehicles south on I-15, down Las Vegas Boulevard, south on the 215 beltway to the 95 interchange, and ended at Central Christian Church in Henderson.

Following the funeral service, a second procession led close friends, family, and at least a hundred troopers to Palm Cemetery East, Trooper May's final resting place. Bagpipes played while the casket was brought to the burial site. Then, LVMPD's Air Unit performed a flyover, including the helicopter that rushed Trooper May to the hospital in an effort to save his life.

After the folding of the flag ceremony, the American flag was presented to Trooper May's widow and his casket was lowered into the ground while a single bagpipe played in the background.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Trooper May’s widow and children had a moment of their own to say farewell to their father and husband, before each dropping a single flower on his casket.