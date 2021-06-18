Hundreds of jobs available at Summer Job Fair on July 9

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioners Jim Gibson, Tick Segerblom, and Marilyn Kirkpatrick will host the first large-scale, in-person job fair since the start of the pandemic at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new West Hall Expansion on July 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Summer Job Fair will feature employers from major hotel properties and businesses, representing industries such as hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, local government, and customer service. Each employer has multiple positions available with competitive wages. The job fair is free to all Nevadans.

More than 100 employers will be participating.

Job seeker registration is now open at nvcareercenter.org/2021-Summer-Job-Fair . By pre-registering, job seekers will receive important information about parking, updates on participating employers, and other information. Walk-ins are also welcome the day of the job fair but pre-registration is highly recommended.

The Summer Job Fair is in partnership with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR), Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Centers, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

