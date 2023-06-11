Hundreds of fans pack Water Street for Game 4 in Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Water Street District in Henderson continues to be a popular spot for local fans to watch Vegas Golden Knights games.

Hundreds of fans packed outside Lifeguard Arena Saturday night to watch Game 4 in the Stanley Cup Final.

"We tried to get tickets to watch the Knights in Miami to beat those little, cuddly kittens from Florida but we thought there was no better place to do this then right here in Henderson outside Lifeguard Arena," said one fan.

Fans of all ages were at the watch party seeing the game from the jumbotron outside Lifeguard Arena. Even Las Vegas' favorite furry friend Bam Bam was there.

"The community loves Bam Bam and Bam Bam always love the attention," said owner Diane. "I think he's a good luck charm."

Some young Knights' fans were also playing street hockey as the ice hockey game was going on.

The Knights now hold a 3-1 lead in the series against the Florida Panthers. The Knights just need to win one more game to win the Stanley Cup Final.

VGK will take on the Florida Panthers back on home ice Tuesday inside T-Mobile Arena.

Water Street District will continue to hold watch parties throughout the series.