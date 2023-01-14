Hundreds honor slain tow company owner with candlelight vigil

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prayers were sent on high, tears flowed freely, and Jonet Dominguez's pictures were front and center at a vigil in his honor Friday.

A gunman shot and killed Dominguez at his tow company Tuesday following an altercation.

His wife Angela and his nine kids were the focus of everyone's prayers at the vigil.

"I feel Jonet," Angela said while surrounded by hundreds of supporters. "I feel spirit. I can feel him."

Angela said Jonet was saved by Christ and lied his life with his new-found faith as a driving force.

"He was just full of the spirit," she said, "every day. Woke up screaming hallelujah. All through the day, singing hallelujah."

Jonet's passion for faith was evident when mourners played a video of him singing praise to God taken before his death.

"24/7, that was his energy," Angela said. "That was his energy at five in the morning, four in the morning, if he rolled over in bed he was screaming hallelujah."

She believed that's why he touched so many lives.

She said his faith drove him to help others, especially the homeless, through his non-profit working in conjunction with people like John Harp.

"This is a very unique person," Harp said. "Once in a lifetime."

Harp remembered how, during the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020, Jonet helped organize a socially distanced Christmas parade for orphaned and foster kids using his tow trucks.

"We had Christmas with those kids," he said, "gave them presents. We were the only people who saw those kids, and that was Jonet."

Angela had a message for the hundreds who attended the vigil and thousands more impacted by Jonet: Live life like he did, for others.

"To be kind, to love each other, and, man, he lived life to the fullest," she said.

The family has organized a GoFundMe account to support them after Jonet's death.

It can be found by clicking here.