Hundreds flock to Primm Lotto Store ahead of Friday’s drawing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of Nevadans flocked to The Lotto Store, off Interstate 15 just over the California state line, on Friday morning.

The lines stretched around the building before 5 a.m. as people waited to buy their Mega Millions jackpot ticket.

Store employees opened the doors at 6 a.m., four hours earlier than their usual opening time.

The big prize is now estimated at $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $648.2 million.

If won, it will be the second largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, behind only the record $1.537 billion won on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

13 Action News spoke to several people who drove from Las Vegas. Our crew asked some what they would do if they won.

“I got here at 5 a.m. If I won, I’d buy my mom a house first,” said Michael Gibson.

“I’m going to buy maybe $100 worth of tickets. I’d spread the money around the world and donate it to charity. I’m 83 years-old. I’m living on borrowed time. I could help people,” said Marvin House.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1-in-302 million.