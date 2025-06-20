NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds celebrated freedom this Juneteenth at the Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, with live music, local vendors, food and more.

WATCH | Ryan Ketcham was there to learn what this event meant to those in attendance.

Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth in North Las Vegas

“Today was amazing; it was an amazing day of celebration with community," said Tameka Henry, who spent her night celebrating Juneteenth.

This holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. when a group of slaves in Galveston, Texas learned they were free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

“Everyone’s freedom is important, so we celebrate Juneteenth because it’s the day that the last that were enslaved, they found out that they were free and that the Emancipation Proclamation was signed," Henry said.

To honor this day, several vendors sold Juneteenth-inspired items, with many of the vendors being Black-owned businesses right here in North Las Vegas, including Veronica Howard's business.

She sells Afrocentric fashion throughout the city.

“We like vibrant colors, we like, you know, happy, festival-like colors. Obviously, it goes hand in hand with celebrating Juneteenth," she said.

Howard tells me she loves events like this one, with the opportunities it gives to Black business owners like herself.

“The representation for Black-owned businesses isn’t as prevalent all over Las Vegas, so when we are represented well in this way. The community comes out and supports us, and that just brings more awareness to the Black-owned businesses in North Las Vegas," Howard said.

“It’s so important for our community to have this spotlight," Henry said. "This day is very important, but it’s important to celebrate and shop with African American businesses and nonprofits every single day," said Henry.

People at the event said they just want to continue to raise awareness and continue the celebration, not just on Juneteenth, but moving forward.