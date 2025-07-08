Hundred of jobs available at job fair ar The Palms Casino & Resort

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A job fair will be taking place at The Palms Casino & Resort on Wednesday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hundreds of local jobs will be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and be dressed and ready for an interview.

Attendance is free for job seekers.

Some of the companies that will be in attendance are The Palms Casino Resort, Westland Real Estate Group, WYNDHAM Worldwide, Latino Media Network, Crescent Schools of Gaming and Bartending, Harry Reid International Las Vegas, Nevada Health Link, Comprehensive EyeCare Partners, Las Vegas Professional Institute of Technology- LV-PITA, Western Funding, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, among others.

You can register by clicking here.

For more information, you can visit Jobertising.com or call (520) 668-8646.