Human remains found in Mohave County identified as missing man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After going missing over two years ago, a missing man has been found.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, human remains were found in a wash near Pioneer Drive and Laguna Road in Golden Valley, Arizona in October 2021. That's outside of Kingman.

At the time, detectives weren't able to identify the remains. On March 20, 2023, detectives with the county's special investigations unit contacted Othram Inc. to perform DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing.

The company was able to identify the remains as 60-year-old Christopher Canning, who is from Golden Valley. Police said a family member originally reported he had gone missing on May 15, 2021.

Police said that due to the state of the remains when they were located, they weren't able to determine an official cause of death. However, the sheriff's office said they don't suspect any foul play.