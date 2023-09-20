Human remains found in Mohave County identified as California soldier

KINGMAN (KTNV) — Mohave County authorities have now identified human remains that were found in the desert near Kingman back in 1996.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 22, 1996, two men looking for rocks and taking their dogs for a walk discovered human remains in a shallow grave about three miles north of Stockton Hill Road outside the Kingman city limits.

At the time, anthropologists from the University of Tucson identified the victim as a Black man that was about 30 to 40 years old, between 5'10" and 6'1", and that he had been shot in the head. However, they were unable to figure out who it was and the victim remained a John Doe for years.

In Feb. 2023, detectives from the Special Investigations Unit sent a sample to an Othram laboratory in Texas. Using advanced DNA testing, forensic grade genome sequencing, and forensic genetic genealogy, they were able to identify the victim as Sherman George, from Los Angeles County, California.

Investigators said George was known to visit the desert area in California and in Mohave County with his former Army friends. Records show he was based out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, which is now known as Fort Liberty. Police said George was estranged from his family and was never reported missing. They last saw him in 1994.

Anyone with information about the incident or about George's military and post-military activities is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 and reference DR#96-01362.