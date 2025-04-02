NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is looking for feedback from Southern Nevada residents for the development of an area plan for Tule Springs East.

Anjali Patel explains the importance of this survey to neighbors in the area.

How you can help shape the future of a community in North Las Vegas

It's located north of the VA hospital and 215 beltway. The site is expected to include residential neighborhoods, a new UNLV North campus, a dedicated job creation zone reserved for commercial development and job opportunities, and much more. This is a sizable area — 7,000 acres of land. For context, city officials say the Aliante neighborhood spans about 2,000 acres.

The survey is availablein both English and Spanish and takes about 10 minutes to complete. It asks you what types of housing, recreation, businesses and other amenities you'd like to see in that area, as well as your concerns about development there.

Click here to take the survey.

City officials say they began the area planning process this January and that's anticipated to wrap up at the end of this year. Project updates will be posted here, along with results from the community survey, community meetings, and more as the project takes shape.

If you have any questions about the plan, or if you experience any issues while completing the survey, you can email Johanna Murphy, Principal Planner at tulespringseast@cityofnorthlasvegas.com.