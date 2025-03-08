Here's how you can help a local high school mock trial team get to state championship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Canyon Springs High School Leadership & Law Preparatory Academy needs your help to send the school's mock trial club to the Nevada Mock Trial State Competition in Reno next week.

This is the fourth year the high school's mock trial team has made it to the state competition. Out of the entire state only 8 teams get the opportunity to compete.

However, due to recent budget issues at CCSD, the high school will not be able to pay for their trip to the competition like in previous years.

"Around, give or take, a week ago, our coach informed us that our new budget constraints from the CCSD affected the school's ability to fund our trip to Reno, which we've gone to --the past 4 years we've qualified," said Jean Corvo, President of the Canyon Springs Mock Trial Club. "Just because of the budget constraints we've had to find our own new way to get the money."

The team isn't allowing this roadblock to stand in the way of their participation in the competition.

They created a GoFundMe to help them pay for the trip to Reno.

They have a goal of $5,000 and so far, they have received nearly $3,400 in donations.

"I feel like we've worked really hard to get here. Everyone in our team is really excited to go and we would love this opportunity because this year, we do believe that we have that team capable of winning the state championship and bringing us to national, so any help is appreciated," said Corvo.