How to watch Dollar Loan Center ribbon-cutting ceremony, Henderson State of the City address

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Mayor Debra March will inaugurate the Dollar Loan Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by her 2022 State of the City address on Thursday.

The address is set to begin around noon. You can watch live here once it begins or a replay after it's over.

The Dollar Loan Center will be the official home of the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights and the Indoor Football League's Vegas Knight Hawks, and officials say it will host a plethora of other events as well.

The first ticketed event at the arena is on March 8, the Big West Basketball Tournament.

During the State of the City address, March is expected to speak about the past year’s accomplishments and share her vision for what’s to come.

She and Henderson City Council members John Marz, Michelle Romero, Dan Shaw and Dan Stewart will be joined by local heroes and sports personalities, the mayor's office says.

Admission to the event is by ticket only and is sold out.

Learn more about the arena on thedollarloancenter.com.

Watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony below.