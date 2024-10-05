How to watch Channel 13's Las Vegas mayoral debate between Shelley Berkley and Victoria Seaman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are only weeks away from Election Day, with many important races on the ballot.

On the local level, the city of Las Vegas is set to elect its first mayor not named Goodman in 25 years.

Former Congresswoman Shelley Berkley and current Ward 2 Councilwoman Victoria Seaman sat down with Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius to share their views on the issues important to Las Vegas voters.

WATCH | Here's a clip of how the candidates responded when asked how they plan to tackle affordable housing in Las Vegas.

Preview of Channel 13's Las Vegas mayoral debate

You can watch the full debate on KTNV Channel 13 at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.

If you have a question about politics, elections or government, or you have seen an ad you'd like us to check, you can Ask Steve at ktnv.com/asksteve. He will endeavor to answer your questions on air or online.