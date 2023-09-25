How to take free swim lessons in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Teens and adults are getting the chance to learn how to swim for free, and you can too. I went over to the Centennial Hills YMCA to check out how the lessons are changing lives.

The water has always been something Freddie Smith avoided.

"The fear of the water is what kept me from learning how to swim," Freddie said.

Not today, the 79-year-old is saying no more.

She is halfway through her eight free Safety Around the Water lessons.

Her journey has been partially motivated by a bout of health issues that started with back surgery in April.

"A month after, I had a stroke. The left side there, so if the Lord sees fit to keep me here to go through all of that, then I want to learn everything I can learn," she said.

These classes are possible because of grants focused on teaching teens and adults how to swim—and you don't even need a YMCA membership to sign up.

YMCA of Southern Nevada Senior Aquatics Director Amanda Layton says a lot of the interest is coming from minorities, helping reduce the racial disparities associated with swimming.

According to the CDC, drowning death rates for Black Americans are one-and-a-half times higher than for white Americans.

When it comes to Black kids, the 10 to 14-year-olds drown in swimming pools at rates more than seven times higher than white children.

"These adults, they'll often cry because this is something that's been a fear their entire life and now it's not a fear anymore," said Amanda Layton.

Freddie Smith: I'm not afraid of the water. It's not an enemy, so I have put fear on the shelf and moved forward.

I asked Freddie what she would tell other 79 or 80-year-olds out there.

Freddie: Go for it! Whatever it is that you think you want to do, go for it, because I never would have thought I'd for for swimming.

The free classes—at Sky View and Centennial Hills YMCAs—run through November, so you still have time to sign up.