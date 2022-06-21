How to save on salon services

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're paying more for everything these days. But what if we told you, there's a way to save on your next haircut. You can even get a great deal on a manicure or facial.

13 Action News shows you how to get full salon service for half the price.

"I do the hair. I do eyes. I do my facial. I do my nails and it's great. So they think I live here," says Gloria.

BEAUTY SCHOOL

She's a regular at the Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences.

Students at this trade school on Sahara and Fort Apache are working to earn their license for a number of different salon services.

"I get great service and the amount that I pay is awesome," says Gloria.

Beauty schools like Euphoria typically offer discounted services for the public, while providing students the experience they need under the supervision of trained instructors.

AFFORDABLE

"And so it's really a win win for everybody because we're affordable and the students get to learn. You get to be part of their experience," Campus President, Lu Suarez.

She says you can get the same work here, available at your typical salon: a haircut, blow dry or color. An acryllic set of nails, manicures and pedicures. Plus facials, waxings and eyelash extensions.

"We're about half of what it would cost in a regular salon," says Suarez.

At Euphoria, you can pay for a one-time service or purchase a membership, which provides additional savings. Just keep in mind students may take a little longer than a licensed professional.

"You have be a little patient. They're learning. They're very focused on doing their very best. So that takes a little bit more time for them," says Suarez.

LEARNING EXPERIENCE

"I've always had a great experience with every student," says Gloria.

As for Gloria, she says she enjoys getting her beauty services and being a part of the learning experience.

"I love coming here because it keeps money in my wallet and I'm a senior and trust me, seniors have been affected with all this nonsense and our income is very limited," says Gloria.