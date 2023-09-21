How to register for City of Las Vegas No-School Fun Days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Registration is now open for No School Fun Days.

City of Las Vegas officials said they will provide all-day supervised fun, recreation, and enrichment for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. That's for when the Clark County School District has staff development days during the school year.

Current dates that are planned include:



Oct. 9

Oct. 10

Nov. 22

Jan. 22

March 29

April 1

Prices vary by location and space is limited so advance registration is required. Childcare hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Doolittle Community Center, $20 per day

Dula Community Center, $20 per day

East Las Vegas Community Center, $20 per day

Mirabelli Community Center, $35 per day

Stupak Community Center, $20 per day

Veterans Memorial Community Center, $35 per day

City officials said financial assistance is available for those who qualify. You can learn more about the camps and how to register here.