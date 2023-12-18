How to make the holidays comfortable for children on the autism spectrum

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The holidays can be a stressful time of year. There's shopping, parties, plus visiting friends and family. It can be especially overwhelming for a child with developmental disabilities.

Erandy Estrada's son, Ismael, has been diagnosed with severe autism because he was, or he is nonverbal.

Erandy says parties and family outings can be overwhelming for her 7-year-old son. "If he hears anyone either crying or yelling, it bothers him," she said.

She's not alone. The Pierce Autism Center at Touro University says one in every 36 children in the U.S. are diagnosed on the autism spectrum. That means more than 120,000 children in Nevada are affected by autism and other developmental disabilities.

TRICIA KEAN: We have the holiday season. There's also New Year's Eve and there's a lot of stimulation happening; fireworks going off, Christmas lights. How does that impact a child with autism?

JENNIFER McCONNELL: There's a big difference with that. These kiddos, their sensories a lot of times are very heightened.

Jennifer McConnell is a mother of an autistic child and a Behavioral Analyst with The Autism Center, which provides therapy services for Southern Nevada children 18-months to 12-years-old with developmental disorders.

She says it's important to properly prepare your child when hosting a holiday party or out-of-town guests.

JENNIFER McCONNELL: Put them on the calendar. Talk about them ahead of time. Just so the kid knows what's coming.

The same applies for going to an event or visiting loved ones.

JENNIFER McCONNELL: Call the host and ask for as much information as possible ahead of time. Find out how many people are going to be there, how long the event is going to last.

And because holiday events tend to revolve around food, McConnell says you should find out what food will be served.

JENNIFER McCONNELL: It's great to find out what they're going to be serving. So if it's something your child won't eat you can plan ahead.

The bottom line is be sure to communicate with your child and have an exit plan if your child gets too overwhelmed.

Estrada says these are great tips to follow and she has an important message for any parent of caregiver of a child with autism.

ERANDY ESTRADA: Don't give up. Make them feel comfortable...I'm not going to give up on my baby and they shouldn't give up on their baby either.

