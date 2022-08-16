Southern Nevadans: How to make an appointment for the DMV online

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The DMV's new appointment-only rule may cause some difficulty for residents who are aren't as tech savvy as they'd like to be.

Due to the new appointment only stipulation, more appointment slots have been added to the Department of Motor Vehicles Nevada website at all four DMV locations.

In your web browser, search dmv.nv.gov or click here.

Once on the homepage, you'll notice the web page header says "Appointments only!", for non-commercial DMV offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno.

Scroll down to the bottom and there you'll find the appointments tab.

A pop-up that reads "skip the trip" will encourage visitors to use their web-based services.

Some users may be unable to use online services due to the nature of their visit (i.e. new registration, expired registration, etc.) In that case, you'll want to proceed with making an appointment online.

Scroll down to the "make your appointment" section, where you can schedule a new appointment or change or cancel an existing one.

Choose the closest branch near you, the reason for your visit, and gain access to a list of appointment times and dates.

The DMV website states that only ninety-days of appointment slots are available at a time.

They also say if an appointment slot isn't available, to check back again the following day.