How to apply to be a non-voting member of the Clark County School Board

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials are accepting applications and looking to fill a spot as a non-voting member on the Clark County School District's Board of Trustees.

According to the county, the appointee would serve a four-year term. While this person wouldn't be able to vote, they would still be involved in briefing, interviews, evaluations, closed-door sessions, and policy and operations discussions.

Applicants must live in Clark County and should submit an application, a letter of interest, a resume, and a separate document that answers the following questions.



Why are you interested in serving on the CCSD Board of Trustees? What strengths will you bring to the table

What experience do you have with complicated budgets?

What do you see as the opportunities and challenges of CCSD?

Describe your past experience with conflict resolution and consensus building.

Describe your prior Board leadership experience.

Describe your willingness to attend CCSD Board of Trustees meetings and events.

In your past professional experience, what criteria do you use to make decisions about hiring people, retaining goods and services, or the effectiveness of a course of action? How will these criteria help you when making decisions as a CCSD Trustee?

Completed application packets can be emailed to Katie Walpole at Kathleen.Walpole@ClarkCountyNV.gov or delivered in-person to the County Manager's Office on the 6th Floor of the Clark County Government Center. That's located at 500 South Grand Central Parkway in Downtown Las Vegas.

Applications must be submitted by Thursday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. The Commission is scheduled to select someone for the role on Nov. 7. You can learn more about the position and download the application on the county's website.