How the next phase of F1 dismantling will impact traffic in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several closures around the Las Vegas Grand Prix route will be in effect for a couple more weeks.

Drivers are warned to expect delays as work to dismantle track lighting, utility infrastructure, and temporary road bridges ramps up in the coming weeks.

The following closures and changes are in addition to the 24/7 sidewalk and lane closure in front of Bellagio (Las Vegas Blvd. South between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive) for grandstand dismantling.

TRACK LIGHTING

Koval Lane southbound between Harmon Avenue and Sands Avenue will experience double right lane closures overnight daily, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday, December 3 through Thursday, December 7 for removal of remaining track lighting.

for removal of remaining track lighting. Sands Avenue eastbound between Manhattan Street and Koval Lane will experience double right lane closures overnight from 9 p.m. Thursday, December 7 until 6:00 a.m. Friday, December 8 for removal of remaining track lighting.

UTILITIES

There will be intermittent single lane closures overnight from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday, December 3 through Thursday, December 7 on Harmon Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane.

on Harmon Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane. There will be intermittent single lane closures overnight from midnight until 9 a.m. Sunday, December 3 through Thursday, December 7 on Las Vegas Boulevard between Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.

ROAD BRIDGE

Temporary closures at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Audrie Lane for the dismantle of the temporary vehicular bridge December 3 – 15 .



. At the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Audrie Street, there will be overnight full road closures from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sundays through Friday mornings beginning Sunday, December 3 through Friday, December 15. During dismantle hours, Audrie Steet northbound and southbound and Harmon eastbound and westbound will be closed at the intersection.

For the above closure, there will be special conditions in place outside of the crew's working hours.