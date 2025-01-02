How the legacy continues for the California Hotel and Casino 50 years later

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fifty years ago, the California Hotel and Casino opened in downtown Las Vegas. What started as a small family-run casino quickly became a favorite for Hawaiian visitors and the foundation for one of the biggest names in gaming.

“Just amazing to work with this company,” said Theresita Magnocapnigri.

She was at the California Hotel and Casino to celebrate its 50th anniversary— a place that holds a lifetime of memories.

Abel Garcia: Were you here opening day of the California Hotel and Casino?

Theresita Magnocapnigir: Yes! I was here at 12:01, Jan. 1, 1975.

For Magnocapnigri, the California is more than just a building. It's a place where she built connections with people from all walks of life— especially those from Hawaii.

“I was just a breaking dealer, and I was just doing my job. Just amazing to work with this company,” Magnocapnigri said.

Back in 1974, father and son team Sam and Bill Boyd took a chance by opening the California just a block off Fremont Street. A gamble that paid off in ways they never imagined. David Strow, VP of Corporate Communications for Boyd Gaming, said the anniversary is a testament to their vision.

To be able to celebrate 50 years of success here at California is a huge milestone for the property and our company… this is where Boyd started.

Over the years, Boyd Gaming's legacy grew— built on a reputation for trust and integrity. In the 1980s, the Boyds were called upon to clean up operations at the infamous Stardust Casino.

“This is the heart of the 9th island, this is the beating heart of the 9th island, and it has been going strong for 50 years. We are so proud of the role Boyd Gaming and the California have in making this the 9th island,” David Boyd said.

Now, Boyd Gaming has expanded its reach to 28 properties across 10 states and is a major player in online betting through its partnership with Fanduel.

Magnocapnigri said it's the way Boyd Gaming embraces the spirit of community that keeps people coming back.

They make themselves at home here, they have the restaurants, entertainment, and all kinds of things for them to make them feel at home.

I am told more than 80 percent of their visitors are from Hawaii. This year, their goal is to continue to make their visitors feel like they are right at home.