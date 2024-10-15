How the Las Vegas Ice Center going "Green" helps the state's carbon footprint

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Ice Center enters a new era with its brand-new rooftop solar system.

The solar panels, installed by Sol-Up on Tuesday, will dramatically reduce the ice center's power bill by relying on clean and sustainable solar power. Over the next 25 years, the panels will help the ice center reduce its power costs by more than $2 million.

This is the first installation of the new Meyer-Burger glass-on-glass 540 Watt panels which will provide 900,000 kWh per year for the Las Vegas Ice Center. By comparison— the average U.S. home uses 10,800 kWh per year.

This change will help reach the state's priority climate action plan— with Nevada being among the highest potential for large-scale, clean energy projects in all 50 states.

The Las Vegas Ice Center is a family-owned operation that has been serving Southern Nevada since 2003. The facility's two ice rinks are a hub for the local youth and adult hockey community, hockey tournaments, skating instruction at all levels, public skate sessions and events.