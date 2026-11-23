LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With e-bikes and electric scooters becoming more popular, Sunrise Hospital is raising concerns about the number of riders being injured, particularly children.

The hospital treated 254 patients for e-bike and e-scooter injuries in 2025. So far in 2026, more than 200 children under the age of 18 have been treated for similar injuries, according to hospital data.

Hospital officials say they are now seeing an average of 60 to 70 e-bike and e-scooter injury patients each month, and about 30% of those patients are children.

Helmet use is another major concern. Sunrise reports that only about 20% of injured children and 15% of injured adults were wearing helmets when they were hurt.

John Pope, vice president of trauma services at Sunrise Trauma, says the hospital is on track to see about 800 e-bike and e-scooter injuries by the end of 2026, nearly four times the number reported in 2025.

Pope recently shared the hospital's research at a national pediatric conference, where medical professionals discussed ways to prevent injuries, including helmet use, safety education and potential changes to local regulations.

He says similar concerns are being raised across the country as more people use electric bikes and scooters.

With the holiday season approaching, Pope is encouraging parents to do their research before buying an e-bike or scooter for their children.

He recommends checking the vehicle's speed, choosing a model appropriate for the child's age and experience, and making sure riders have the proper safety equipment.

Pope says e-bikes and scooters can be useful, but safety should come first.