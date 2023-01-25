How much can Governor Lombardo achieve from his State of the State address?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From a tax break for businesses, to savings at the pump.

Nevada Governor, Joe Lombardo presented his priority list Monday night during his first State of the State address.

But a big question on the minds of many Nevandans - how realistic are his plans?

Juanny Romero says she walked into her coffee shop Tuesday morning feeling a bit more optimistic after listening to Lombardo's first State of the State address on Monday.

"I am hoping we can see some cost savings that can really help small businesses around town."

The biggest takeaway for her, the governor wanting to give local businesses a 15% tax break.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the brewing stopped, her business shut down and 80% of her employees were let go costing her tens of thousands of dollars.

Now going into year 3 since the pandemic hit, she says she is on the road to recovery, but help is still needed.

"We have bitten the bullet and as our margins have decreased, we haven't passed that on to our customers, so this offers relief so we can take on and do the work that is required. "

Keeping businesses like Romero's in mind, Gov. Lombardo claims he will not only create a more business-friendly state.

"my fellow Nevadans, let's get started." The governor's got a wish list….

A tax break for businesses.

A gas tax cut.

Criminal justice reform..

Restoring faith in elections.

And tackling water issues.

But many are wondering what he actually can do?

"That's the key, that the governor is not a king. So the governor cannot meet. The governor can do executive orders," said College of Southern Nevada history professor, Sondra Cosgrove. "But at the end of the day, you can't change attacks unless the legislature agrees with you."

Cosgrove says the State of the State address is just a chance for the governor to share his priorities for the state.

"We have to also take into consideration that he's a republican, and the democrats control both houses of the legislature. So he can't really get anything put into law without their help," Cosgrove said.

But for Romero, she hopes the governor will find a way to bring about change. She says the livelihood of her business depends on it.

"I think it is important to be held accountable because as a small business, we have a very small voice."