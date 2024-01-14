How a local non-profit hopes to bridge the gap between Spanish-speaking families and CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The non-profit Parent Leadership Team is hoping to get Spanish-speaking families to become more involved in their students' education.

On Saturday, the organization held an event called "Conversando con la Comunidad," where parents were able to meet and get their questions answered by Clark County School District trustees Brenda Zamora and Lisa Guzmán.

“This is very important because we are the majority in the Clark County School District, and we need to be included in all the programs and resources because it could affect the future of the students," said the Director of the Parent Leadership Team, Selene Lozada.

Lozada said offering CCSD families this space and providing them with information in their language could help with the success of their students.

"When we educate the parents, we are going to have more options for the children, and this is the main objective for my organization… provide information to the parents. Give them all the tools that they need to navigate the school system because it is very complex."

She adds that parents could feel discouraged from asking questions or getting involved during regular school meetings because of the language barrier.

"If they don't understand the school, or they don't have the ability to talk to the teachers, to the principals, it's something that is an obstacle for them," said Lozano.

"I noticed a big language barrier, so that can cause a lot of people to disengage, and instead of becoming familiar with the resources that are available, we become unaware," said Araceli Roa, CCSD parent.

Roa said having community events like "Conversando con la Comunidad" can help Spanish-speaking families feel heard.

"These meetings are important because I can meet the correct people, and doors start opening up," said Roa.

Lozada said she's planning for the next event to take place in a couple of months.