Housing impact of sports stadiums: How the A's move could affect property values in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a stunning move that has sent shockwaves through the baseball world, the Oakland A's franchise has signed a contract for a piece of land just west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The team is looking to build a state-of-the-art ballpark on Tropicana Avenue and Dean Martin Drive. If all goes as planned, it will make be the third sporting venue within a two-mile radius. The development also means increased business and traffic in the area.

“It's really exciting. There's a lot of people that come through here for tattoos,” said Chris Foltz, a tattoo artist at Trip Ink Tattoos.

Foltz said football and hockey game days in Las Vegas mean big business. The tattoo shop is located just a half mile away from Allegiant Stadium, a mile and a half from T-Mobile Arena, and would practically be neighbors with what could soon be the new home of the A’s baseball franchise.

While the move is sure to be a home run for baseball fans in Las Vegas, it'll also have a major impact on local businesses and property values.

“What we do see happening, and a lot of the research suggests this is true, is that the land becomes worth more,” said Nicholas Irwin, an assistant professor in the Department of Economics at UNLV.

Irwin said anytime there’s a new project of this magnitude in Las Vegas, it has both advantages and disadvantages. While property values in the immediate vicinity of the stadium are likely to rise, those in other areas of the city may not see that same level of growth.

“If prices do go up, it would push some people out of the area, of course. It can also lead to more commercial activity in the area as well,” Irwin said. “You never really know until it comes in and you see the aftereffects.”

Another topic of conversation following the announcement is traffic in the area.

“Oh. I already know the traffic is going to be smashed. It’s going to be ridiculous and that's okay,” Foltz said.

County Commissioner Jim Gibson addressed the concerns in an interview with Channel 13. Gibson said transportation and neighborhood development issues would be resolved before breaking ground.

“All of that will be under review. We will not sign off on anything that doesn’t accommodate the traffic,” Gibson said.

Despite these potential challenges, the A’s potential move to Las Vegas represents a major opportunity for the city to further establish itself as a top sports and entertainment destination.