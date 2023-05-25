Housekeeper accused of stealing over $700,000 in jewelry from Strip hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A housekeeper is facing multiple burglary and grand larceny charges after being accused of stealing over $700,000 worth of jewelry from hotel rooms at the Vdara Hotel and Spa.

According to an arrest report, this happened on May 6. Victims told police they requested housekeeping to clean their room at 6:30 p.m. The three men then left before returning at 11 p.m. They told officers their bags were inside-out, beds were half-made, and cleaning supplies were left behind. They reported that two Rolex watches, a Piguet watch, Cartier watch, seven diamond Cuban Links, two Cartier bracelets, and a gold ring were all missing.

Police said the victims told them they typically hide their jewelry inside a computer bag, which was hidden among other bags and property between the window of the room and one of the beds. They said they "made it a point not to leave any of their jewelry out in the open" but did so one time on accident when housekeeping serviced their room. They added nothing was taken at that time.

Investigators identified Amanda Melendez as the suspect due to tracking key cards used by casino staff. Officers stated that on May 6, she received a call from the Nevada Department of Corrections on a recorded line from a man that she referred to as "Daddy", "Master", and "King."

While listening to that recording, police stated Melendez said she was cleaning a room and found a "Rollie and other s***" in the room, which detectives said matched the descriptions of what was stolen. Investigators said the call was taking place as she was stealing the items because "you can hear bags being unzipped and the sound of items being shuffled around." According to investigators, Melendez said she "will make the room look like a tornado." Officers said she could then be heard clocking out and telling her coworkers that she would see them tomorrow.

According to the arrest report, Melendez had been arrested three times before this incident for prostitution. The report also states that she had been employed at Vdara since November 2022 with "no history of disciplinary action on her record."