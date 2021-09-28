Hosting the Republican National Convention could bring about $200 million to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says Las Vegas would be the best place for the Republican National Convention in 2024.

The RNC sent letters to select mayors in the nation asking about interest in being the site of the 2024 national convention, and Goodman did not hesitate to express support from Las Vegas, according to the city.

“To me, this request is not about politics, it’s about bringing millions of dollars in convention business back to our local economy,” Goodman said. “No one does conventions and conferences better than Las Vegas does, and our community is ready for this major economic boost.”

“If thousands of delegates converge on the city and spend a lot of money, it’s great for the city,” Steven Budin, Channel 13’s financial specialist said.

With over 155,000 hotel rooms in close proximity to each other and current tech-savvy technology convention spaces, the mayor believes few cities can compete.

“Assuming we are beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, I have full faith and confidence that Vegas will step up with it’s A game,” Budin said.

National political conventions have projected positive economic impacts of about $200 million to the hosting cities, according to the city.

“Anytime Las Vegas can be mentioned on a national stage is beneficial to us. It would be a great way for us to publicize the city, not only domestically but around the world as well,” Budin said.

Goodman anticipates the Democratic National Committee will also be in contact for holding their national convention in Las Vegas and would be most welcome as well.

Formal bids to the RNC are due no later than Dec. 1, 2021, for the three-day convention, which will take place in the summer of 2024.

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael J. McDonald released the following statement on the bid to bring the 2024 Republican Presidential Convention to Las Vegas:

“We are honored to provide a bid to bring the 2024 Republican Presidential Convention to Las Vegas. This is a huge opportunity for our city and state to bring business back to the convention capital of the world. Outside of the honor of hosting the Republican convention, this is about bringing hundreds of millions of dollars to Nevada. We were excited for the opportunity to pitch this in 2020 and are confident that Las Vegas is the right place to hold the convention in 2024. Our state is hurting, having the highest unemployment rate in the nation the past two months. We need economic stimulus and this convention would certainly provide an economic boost.”

