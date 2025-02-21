Horses4Heroes hosts Family Farm Day this weekend at the Ranch Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local nonprofit is inviting families to step onto the farm for a day of fun, education, and a unique surprise visitor.

Horses 4 Heroes, located at The Ranch Las Vegas, is known for its commitment to community outreach, offering hands-on experiences that teach children about Nevada’s rich Western heritage.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the organization will host its Family Farm Day from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a Neighborhood & Member Appreciation Day from noon to 2 p.m.

Visitors can meet and interact with a variety of farm animals, including horses, pigs, and goats. But this year, there’s a special guest—a camel!

Sydney Knott, the founder of Horses 4 Heroes, says the event is about more than just farm fun.

“We are celebrating our 19th year this morning. Our mission is to say thank you to those in our community whose call of duty is to protect, serve, teach, and heal," Knott said. "We do our best to open up our ranch and make all these programs affordable and accessible for those local heroes and their families."

Horses 4 Heroes offers a variety of programs year-round, including school field trips, community appreciation days, and educational tours.

The organization is also launching its new Silver Boots program in 2025, designed specifically for seniors aged 55 and older.

Tickets for Family Farm Day and other events are available online athorses4heroes.org.